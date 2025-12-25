Department of Intellectual Property Leads Interception of Trademark-Infringing Goods Worth Over 65 Million Baht

The Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) has coordinated closely with the Customs Department to step up proactive enforcement against large-scale intellectual property (IP) infringement at the Nakhon Phanom and Mukdahan Customs checkpoints. The joint operation resulted in the seizure of trademark-infringing goods with an estimated damage value exceeding 65 million baht, reflecting the strong and effective cooperation between relevant agencies in preventing the importation of infringing goods.
Mrs. Auramon Supthaweethum, Director General of the DIP, stated that the DIP places great importance on proactive enforcement against IP infringement through close and continuous collaboration with law-enforcement agencies. This approach aims to ensure that enforcement actions are effective and aligned with international standards, particularly at customs checkpoints and border trade areas nationwide. The DIP has been working with the Customs Department to suppress IP-infringing goods at the upstream level, preventing them from entering the domestic market and disrupting the circulation of IP-infringing goods. In November 2025, Mrs. Supthaweethum held discussions with the Director General of the Customs Department, Mr. Phantong Loykulnanta, to enhance cooperation between the two agencies in intensifying and strategically implementing inspections and interceptions of IP-infringing goods. A proactive operational plan was formulated to strengthen inspections at import points, aiming to deliver swift, clear, and tangible results.
Most recently, on 19–20 December 2025, the DIP was informed by the Customs Department of the successful seizure of a large shipment of IP-infringing goods. The Regional Customs Office 2 and investigative units in the northeastern region inspected imported goods declared at the Nakhon Phanom and Mukdahan Customs checkpoints and discovered a large quantity of trademark-infringing goods, including bags, footwear, and cosmetics. A total of 11,050 items were seized, with an estimated economic damage exceeding 65 million baht. In addition, undeclared goods were found, including 121 bottles of perfume and 60 cartons of foreign cigarettes (12,600 sticks), with a total estimated economic damage exceeding 126 million baht. All seized items have been confiscated for legal proceedings under the relevant laws, including the Customs Act B.E. 2560 (2017), the Excise Tax Act B.E. 2560 (2017), the Cosmetics Act B.E. 2558 (2015), and the Trademark Act.
Mrs. Supthaweethum further emphasized that such proactive measures systematically and continuously block IP-infringing goods from the source, preventing illegal products from reaching consumers. This helps protect consumers from being deceived into purchasing counterfeit branded goods and reduces risks posed by substandard or potentially harmful products. At the same time, these efforts safeguard the rights of IP owners, promote fairness for law-abiding businesses, foster a positive trade and investment environment, enhance investor confidence both domestically and internationally, and support the sustainable growth of Thailand’s economy.
In 2025 (January–November), Customs Department statistics show a total of 336 IP infringement cases, with more than 570,000 infringing items seized, representing an estimated economic damage of over 41 million baht. Most recently, in December 2025, the Customs Department seized smuggled goods involving trademark and copyright infringement, as well as other illegal products such as bags, footwear, watches, bed linen, wine, and cigarettes. In total, 15,600 items were seized, with an estimated economic damage exceeding 350 million baht.
The DIP expressed its appreciation to the Customs Department and representatives of IP rights holders for their continued and serious cooperation in suppressing IP infringement. This operation underscores the strong collaboration between public and private sectors in Thailand in addressing the importation of illegal and IP-infringing goods. The DIP remains committed to proactive enforcement measures against IP infringement both online and offline to strengthen the national economic system, support creative industries, and enhance confidence to attract trade and investment, Mrs. Supthaweethum concluded.
The DIP also calls on the public to take part in monitoring and preventing IP infringement. Anyone who encounters suspected infringing activities may report information to the Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement Office of the DIP, by calling 02 547 4702, the hotline 1368, or visiting www.ipthailand.go.th