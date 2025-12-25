Department of Intellectual Property Leads Interception of Trademark-Infringing Goods Worth Over 65 Million Baht

The Department of Intellectual Property (DIP) has coordinated closely with the Customs Department to step up proactive enforcement against large-scale intellectual property (IP) infringement at the Nakhon Phanom and Mukdahan Customs checkpoints. The joint operation resulted in the seizure of trademark-infringing goods with an estimated damage value exceeding 65 million baht, reflecting the strong and effective cooperation between relevant agencies in preventing the importation of infringing goods.

Mrs. Auramon Supthaweethum, Director General of the DIP, stated that the DIP places great importance on proactive enforcement against IP infringement through close and continuous collaboration with law-enforcement agencies. This approach aims to ensure that enforcement actions are effective and aligned with international standards, particularly at customs checkpoints and border trade areas nationwide. The DIP has been working with the Customs Department to suppress IP-infringing goods at the upstream level, preventing them from entering the domestic market and disrupting the circulation of IP-infringing goods. In November 2025, Mrs. Supthaweethum held discussions with the Director General of the Customs Department, Mr. Phantong Loykulnanta, to enhance cooperation between the two agencies in intensifying and strategically implementing inspections and interceptions of IP-infringing goods. A proactive operational plan was formulated to strengthen inspections at import points, aiming to deliver swift, clear, and tangible results.