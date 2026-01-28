Trump signals tariff talks with South Korea after hike threat

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (January 27) the United States would “work something out” with South Korea, signalling room for talks after he renewed threats to raise tariffs on the ally’s exports.

His comments came days after he announced plans to lift “reciprocal” tariffs and additional duties, including on automobiles, lumber and pharmaceuticals, to 25% from 15%, citing delays in South Korea’s legislative steps needed to implement a trade and investment framework agreed last year.