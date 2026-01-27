N. Korea launches ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan

The Japanese government strongly protested to North Korea through diplomatic channels, saying that the missile launches violate U.N. Security Council resolutions and affect the safety of the Japanese people.

This is the first time North Korea has launched a ballistic missile since January 4.

Tuesday's launches occurred while Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was giving a stump speech in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, as the official campaign period began for the upcoming House of Representatives election.

Takaichi instructed related ministries and agencies to gather information promptly and inform the public promptly.