N. Korea launches ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan

According to Japanese Defence Ministry sources, two ballistic missiles were fired from an area on the western coast of North Korea and are believed to have fallen into waters outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.
The first missile reached an altitude of about 80 kilometres and travelled some 350 kilometres, while the second one climbed about 70 kilometres during a 340-kilometre flight, the ministry said.
The Japanese government strongly protested to North Korea through diplomatic channels, saying that the missile launches violate U.N. Security Council resolutions and affect the safety of the Japanese people.
This is the first time North Korea has launched a ballistic missile since January 4.
Tuesday's launches occurred while Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was giving a stump speech in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, as the official campaign period began for the upcoming House of Representatives election.
Takaichi instructed related ministries and agencies to gather information promptly and inform the public promptly.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara and an emergency team are responding to the missile launches at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.
US Undersecretary of Defence for Policy Elbridge Colby is currently on a tour of Japan and South Korea.
The No. 3 Pentagon official met with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-Back to discuss the deterrence against North Korea on Monday.
The latest missile launches were apparently intended to counter these moves.
Pyongyang may also be seeking to assert its power ahead of the upcoming congress of its ruling Workers' Party of Korea.
