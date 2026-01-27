Japan returns beloved pandas to China amid diplomatic rift

Japan is set to send two of its most beloved pandas, Lei Lei and Xiao Xiao, back to China on Tuesday (January 27). This marks the first time in 50 years that Japan will be without pandas, following a deterioration in relations between the two neighbouring countries.
The two pandas, aged four, left Ueno Zoo, their home for the past few years, in a truck, leaving many of their Japanese fans heartbroken. One woman who had visited the zoo to see the pandas told NHK,“Although I can’t see them, I came to breathe the same air as them and to say, ‘I hope you will be OK’.”
The return of the pandas was announced in advance, during a period of diplomatic tension that began when Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi hinted that Tokyo might intervene militarily if Taiwan were attacked, which angered China.
The black-and-white pandas, part of China’s “panda diplomacy,” have been a symbol of friendship between Beijing and Tokyo since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1972.
However, with growing diplomatic tensions, the decision was made to send the pandas back a month earlier than planned, ahead of their rental period ending in February, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, which manages Ueno Zoo.
Reports suggest that Japan is trying to negotiate for a new pair of pandas from China, but a survey by the Asahi Shimbun newspaper revealed that 70% of respondents felt the government should not negotiate with China for new pandas, while 26% were in favour of negotiations.
On Sunday (January 25), Ueno Zoo invited approximately 4,400 lucky visitors, chosen through an online lottery, to see the pandas one last time. Despite many fans being unable to secure tickets, they still flocked to the zoo, wearing panda-themed clothes, bags, and carrying stuffed toys to show their affection for the animals.
Masaki Ienaga, a professor at Tokyo Woman’s Christian University and an expert on East Asian international relations, noted that China often recalls pandas from abroad once their contracts expire. He added that this latest move may not be politically motivated.
However, he pointed out that, in terms of politics, timing is crucial. If diplomatic relations improve, the pandas could potentially return to Japan.
Other countries also use animals as diplomatic tools, such as elephants from Thailand and koalas from Australia.
“But pandas are special,” Ienaga said. “They have strong customer-drawing power, and... they can earn money.”