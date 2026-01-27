Japan returns beloved pandas to China amid diplomatic rift

Japan is set to send two of its most beloved pandas, Lei Lei and Xiao Xiao, back to China on Tuesday (January 27). This marks the first time in 50 years that Japan will be without pandas, following a deterioration in relations between the two neighbouring countries.

The two pandas, aged four, left Ueno Zoo, their home for the past few years, in a truck, leaving many of their Japanese fans heartbroken. One woman who had visited the zoo to see the pandas told NHK,“Although I can’t see them, I came to breathe the same air as them and to say, ‘I hope you will be OK’.”

The return of the pandas was announced in advance, during a period of diplomatic tension that began when Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi hinted that Tokyo might intervene militarily if Taiwan were attacked, which angered China.