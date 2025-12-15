Japan's last 2 pandas to return to China in January

The male-female twins were born at the zoo in the Japanese capital's Taito Ward in 2021 and have remained there since then.

An agreement between the Tokyo government and the China Wildlife Conservation Association stipulates that the twins be handed over to China, which retains ownership of all giant pandas in the world, by February 2026.

The final viewing date for the two pandas at the zoo has been set for January 25, with their return expected between January 26 and 31.

A reservation will be required to view them on or after December 23.

The metropolitan government has asked for a new pair from China, but it is unclear whether the request will be met.