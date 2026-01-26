TEPCO to Cut 3.1-T.-Yen Costs over 10 Yrs under New Biz Plan

TEPCO said the cost cuts will be achieved through business streamlining, reduced investment and asset sales.
It plans to sell about 200 billion yen in assets, mainly shares and real estate, within three years.
The company will also seek tie-up partners, possibly to accept external capital, aiming to secure funds for investment to meet rising electricity demand from data centres.
The plan was devised as the utility faces massive costs related to compensation and reactor decommissioning following the 2011 triple meltdown at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.
The company's earnings projections in the plan cover the 10 years from the current fiscal year ending in March.
TEPCO forecasts a net loss of 739.3 billion yen for the year but expects to return to profitability the next year with a net profit of 256 billion yen, based on the assumption that the No. 6 reactor at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in the central prefecture of Niigata will be restarted.
For the final year, which ends in March 2035, TEPCO projects a net profit of 299.8 billion yen.
"The plan will serve as a starting point for TEPCO, now in an extremely difficult situation, to steadily push ahead with reforms to fulfil its responsibilities to Fukushima," Hiroya Masuda, acting chair of the management committee of state-backed Nuclear Damage Compensation and Decommissioning Facilitation Corp., TEPCO's largest shareholder, told a press conference.
