Dollar Hits 2-Month Low below 154 Yen in Tokyo

The greenback stood at 153.99-154.00 yen at noon, sharply down from 158.38-38 yen at 5 pm Friday.

The dollar slumped temporarily versus the yen in Tokyo on Friday, as market players speculated that the Bank of Japan had conducted so-called rate checks to ask financial institutions about exchange rate levels. Such actions sometimes preceded currency market interventions.

In overseas trading later Friday, the US currency slid below 156 yen after a report that US financial authorities also carried out rate checks.