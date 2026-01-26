Asian currencies hit highs as US seen backing Japan yen action

History of US–Japan cooperation on yen intervention

Global investors are closely watching signals that Japan and the US may intervene in foreign exchange markets to support the yen. Reports said the New York Fed has begun asking financial institutions about yen exchange rates, which the market views as “laying the groundwork” ahead of possible action.

Analysts said this could align with an approach favouring a “weaker dollar”, associated with Donald Trump, and if it materialises it would be a clear signal that the US wants a softer dollar to boost export competitiveness against China and Japan.

Gareth Berry, an analyst at Macquarie Group, said: if the New York Fed decides to join an intervention, it would not be merely symbolic—Japan holds substantial dollars, but the Fed has unlimited dollar capacity.

Such coordinated interventions have occurred before, including the 1985 Plaza Accord and again in 1998, both of which had significant impacts on global currency structures.

Amid the uncertainty, investors also shifted into safe-haven assets such as gold, sending prices above $5,000 per ounce for the first time, reflecting concerns over geopolitical risks and the depreciation of major currencies.

Bloomberg