Asia amasses US$8 trillion ‘currency-war chest’ as major economies brace for renewed depreciation pressure

Asian central banks have built up an enormous “currency-war chest,” with the region’s 11 largest monetary authorities now holding nearly US$8 trillion in foreign-exchange reserves — a crucial buffer as global market volatility and a resurgent US dollar re-ignite depreciation pressure across Asia.



In the first nine months of this year alone, Asian reserves swelled by more than US$400 billion, supported by earlier dollar weakness and surging gold prices.

China remains the dominant force, adding US$141 billion in reserves, followed by Japan with US$116 billion. A softer dollar boosted the value of non-dollar assets, while the jump in gold prices significantly lifted reserve valuations.

Analysts say Asia has more than enough ammunition to contain disorderly foreign-exchange swings, with reserve-to-import ratios still comfortably high across most economies. But sharp declines in global equities and the dollar’s rebound since September have put fresh pressure on Asian currencies.