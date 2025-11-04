Global central banks boost gold purchases by 28% despite record-high prices

Poland remains the largest buyer of gold this year, despite a temporary pause in purchases

The National Bank of Poland (NBP) continues to be the largest gold buyer of the year, even though it has been on the sidelines since May. The bank has reinforced its intention to increase its gold reserves by adjusting its target allocation of gold in foreign reserves from 20% to 30%.

The NBP stated that the size and speed of its purchases will depend on market conditions. Currently, it holds a total of 515 tons of gold, which accounts for 24% of its total reserves.

Unreported demand exceeds 66% for this quarter

When combining the gold demand data for Q3 with monthly statistics, it is noted that approximately 66% of the demand for this quarter has not been officially reported. This trend has been ongoing since 2022, and the figure may be revised down if there are delays in reporting.

Outlook for Q4

It is expected that central banks will continue to make net gold purchases in Q4, although the volume may be sensitive to price levels. While gold accumulation this year may be lower than in previous years, demand still remains significantly above historical averages. For reserve managers, this reinforces the idea that gold continues to be a strategic asset with a key role in central bank investment portfolios worldwide.

Thailand’s gold bar investment demand in Q3 2025 hits a 7-year high

The World Gold Council revealed in its Q3 2025 Gold Demand Trends report that Thailand’s demand for gold bars and coins for investment purposes was the highest since Q1 2019. Meanwhile, global gold demand from all sectors, including over-the-counter (OTC) transactions, reached 1,313 tons, worth approximately US$146 billion, marking the highest quarterly demand on record.

Shaokai Fan, Head of Asia Pacific (excluding China) and Global Head of Central Banks at the WGC, noted that Thailand’s gold market trends remain positive, with demand for gold continuing to set new records. The current market conditions indicate further potential for growth.

For Thai investors, particularly in gold bars and coins, which have seen the highest demand since Q1 2019, the report highlights that Thailand’s gold market remains far from saturated. Thus, holding gold to strengthen investment portfolios continues to be an attractive strategy.