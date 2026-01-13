Ramyeon powers South Korea’s K-food exports to record high of US$17.5bil

Exports of South Korean instant noodles, or ramyeon, pushed past the US$1.5-billion mark for the first time last year, extending an 11-year run of growth, data showed Sunday.

According to data released by the Korea Customs Service, annual ramyeon exports reached a new all-time high of US$1.52 billion in 2025, up 21.8 % from a year earlier.

The milestone caps a rapid ascent, as exports have doubled from US$765 million in 2022 and grown sevenfold over the past decade from US$219 million in 2015. Since 2021, the figures have increased at an average annual rate of about 23 %.