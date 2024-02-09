Meet the 'ramyeon conqueror' out to sample every instant noodle

Having begun his compulsory military service right after a gruelling four years studying for and taking Korea's college entrance exam five times, he felt trapped both physically and psychologically little seemed to create excitement or interest for him.

But looking at the nearly 50 varieties of ramyeon stacked on the shelves, something stirred within him.

“I should conquer them all,” he thought, not quite understanding where the impulse came from.

That moment at the military supermarket marked the birth of "Ramyeon Conqueror Piki," Ji's alter ego for the next several years, as he moved through some of life's key stages, becoming a university student, an elementary school teacher and a husband.

So far, he has tried some 3,000 different kinds of instant noodles.

"I've reviewed over 2,000 products on my blog," Ji said proudly.

Ramyeon encyclopedia

His friends showed great interest when he began sharing how he was trying a new kind of ramyeon every day.

"They'd ask about the tastes of the different products,” he said.

As he began advising others about the different ramyeon flavours and latest products, his mission to “conquer all the ramyeon out there” started to change. It evolved into more of a public endeavour to review, share and document the vast and varied landscape of instant noodles.

"In the military, I'd jot down notes about every type of ramyeon I tried," he recalled. "I was obsessed. Not just with the taste, but with the history, the manufacturing process -- everything."

After he was discharged from the military in 2013, Ji launched a blog dedicated to his Ramyeon studies, "Completely Conquering Ramyeon." His blog, which has become a kind of ramyeon encyclopedia, has accumulated 15 million views as of January.