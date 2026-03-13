Prolonged Middle East Conflict Could Slash Thai GDP by 1.1%, Warns UTCC

The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce warns of a potential recession if regional strife persists, citing surging fuel costs and a tourism slump.

The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) has issued a stark warning regarding the Thai economy, stating that a prolonged conflict in the Middle East could strip up to 1.1% off the national GDP.

In a worst-case scenario where hostilities extend beyond six months, experts warn that Thailand’s economic growth could slide into negative territory.

Dr Thanavath Phonvichai, president of the UTCC and Chief Advisor to the Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting, revealed on Friday that while consumer confidence hit a nine-month high in February, the subsequent outbreak of war has fundamentally altered the outlook.

Rising living costs and production expenses are now the primary concerns for the kingdom’s financial stability.