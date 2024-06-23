Denmark's Buldak ramyeon recall sparks Google search spike

According to Google Trends data, worldwide searches for Buldak ramyeon -- popularized over the past decade as "Korean fire noodles" on the internet -- reached a peak on June 12, following news of the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration's decision to recall three varieties of Samyang Roundsquare's instant ramyeon line.

The news resulted in extensive coverage of the noodle products not only in Korean media but also in outlets such as the BBC, The Guardian, The Washington Post and AP News. Google data for this month indicates that searches for Buldak ramyeon have doubled compared to October and quadrupled compared to March last year.

However, despite the increased worldwide attention, the Korean food manufacturer remains cautious. Officials from Samyang Roundsquare affirmed that the company acknowledges the situation, emphasizing that the issue at hand has yet to be resolved.