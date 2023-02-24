‘bibigo’ officially launched in Thailand with over 100 authentic Korean taste products

"We aim to grow by 40 to 50% per year within the upcoming 3 years. Products that are the main sales drivers are Kimchi, Mandu, Korean Sauce and Paste. However, we believe that more than 100 items of food and beverages product under the CJ Group imported into Thailand this year will help the sales growth to meet the target and grow the overall Korean food market value in Thailand," he said.

"In bibigo's marketing strategy this year, we will invest more than 50 million baht in marketing budget with proactive marketing initiatives. Building brand awareness through the brand's presenter, "Park Seo Joon", a famous Korean actor, bibigo will have multiple marketing campaigns for customers to recognize the bibigo brand as an Authentic Korean food brand for modern lifestyle to become a top-of-mind brand. We will create engagement with people who like Korean culture through communication campaigns and activities through online channels. In addition, there are marketing activities both Online and Offline for customers to try products and access the true Korean taste with strong cooperation from business partners," he added.

"For the first quarter of this year, we will be a part in bringing K-Pop to Thai fans by being the main sponsor of the biggest K-Pop and Korean culture festival “KCON 2023 Thailand” taking place from March 18-19, 2023 at IMPACT Arena. We organized TOP SPENDER activities that brought over 100 KCON 2023 concert tickets to give away to fans that participated in bibigo's campaign, and throughout the two days of the bibigo event, booths were set up for participants to taste authentic Korean flavors with fun activities inside bibigo's booth," he concluded.

Find bibigo and additional products under CJ brands including BEKSUL, HAECHANDLE, HETBANH, GOURMET, DASHIDA, MICHO and many more at leading supermarkets such as Gourmet Market, Lotus's, Big C, Tops, Dear. Tummy, Makro, Big C, Foodland, Rimping and convenience stores like 7-Eleven and CJ Express.

Products can be ordered through online channels: