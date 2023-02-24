‘bibigo’ officially launched in Thailand with over 100 authentic Korean taste products
"A-BEST" partners with “CJ FOODS KOREA” Korea’s No.1 Leader Food Company to officially launch ‘bibigo’ in Thailand with over 100 authentic Korean taste products, aiming to be no.1 leader in Thailand’s Korean food market.
“A-BEST Company Limited”, leader in production and distribution of fresh produce in Thailand, partners with “CJ CHEILJEDANG CORPORATION” Korea’s No.1 Leading Food Company, officially launches bibigo in Thailand with the key concept of “Share Korean Flavor”; together with over 100 authentic Korean food items led by hero products such as Mandu, Kimchi, Korean Sauce and Paste, Seaweed, Kimari and many more brands under CJ Foods Korean ie. BEKSUL, HAECHANDLE, HETBANH, GOURMET, DASHIDA, MICHO and etc.
The partnership will spend over 50 Million Baht on Marketing Budget this year with proactive marketing strategy to build brand awareness of bibigo brand through brand presenter Park Seo Joon, Famous South Korean Actor. The kickoff is filled with excitement at the grand opening event in Siam Square, with sponsorship campaign exclusively for bibigo’s fans to get ticket of KCON 2023, the world's largest celebration of Korean culture and music. This campaign will build brand engagement with customers through both online and offline media for bibigo to blend in and be a part of K-Culture’s lovers lifestyle. Believing in the impact of K-Wave in Thailand and soft power of Korean Culture, the brand will create strong impact on social media to drive bibigo to be the No.1 leader for Korean Food Brand in Thailand.
Chayapong Naviroj, CEO of A-BEST Co., Ltd. said, with the significant growth of Korean food industry and K-Food consumption in Thailand, we have the great opportunity to partner with CJ CHEILJEDANG CORPORATION and bring ‘bibigo’, No.1 Korean Food Brand to Thailand. CJ Foods has world-class advanced technologies and innovations in food that can bring authentic taste of Korean cuisine with high product quality for hundreds of products that can serve any lifestyle of people around the world. Bibigo is dedicated to share authentic and modern Korean flavors and Korean Culture, not only through food but also through other aspects of lifestyle such as Music, Sport and Entertainment to people around the world.
The Joint Venture between A-BEST Co,. Ltd. and CJ CHEILJEDANG CORPORATION targets to penetrate and become the leader in Korea food market in Thailand, with the main role of CJ CHEILJEDANG CORPORATION as the global food and BIO company with over 70 years of experiences; leading in Innovation, R&D, Production and global brand building including bibigo and another brands under CJ Group. For A-BEST, with over 23 years of experiences in Thailand businesses, the company understands Thai consumer’s behavior and shares strength in marketing and distributing of products. A-BEST will drive CJ brands for Thai Consumer to easily access the products with more convenience. This cooperation will be a great opportunity for Thailand to be the production base and export product to global destinations in the future as well.
"We aim to grow by 40 to 50% per year within the upcoming 3 years. Products that are the main sales drivers are Kimchi, Mandu, Korean Sauce and Paste. However, we believe that more than 100 items of food and beverages product under the CJ Group imported into Thailand this year will help the sales growth to meet the target and grow the overall Korean food market value in Thailand," he said.
"In bibigo's marketing strategy this year, we will invest more than 50 million baht in marketing budget with proactive marketing initiatives. Building brand awareness through the brand's presenter, "Park Seo Joon", a famous Korean actor, bibigo will have multiple marketing campaigns for customers to recognize the bibigo brand as an Authentic Korean food brand for modern lifestyle to become a top-of-mind brand. We will create engagement with people who like Korean culture through communication campaigns and activities through online channels. In addition, there are marketing activities both Online and Offline for customers to try products and access the true Korean taste with strong cooperation from business partners," he added.
"For the first quarter of this year, we will be a part in bringing K-Pop to Thai fans by being the main sponsor of the biggest K-Pop and Korean culture festival “KCON 2023 Thailand” taking place from March 18-19, 2023 at IMPACT Arena. We organized TOP SPENDER activities that brought over 100 KCON 2023 concert tickets to give away to fans that participated in bibigo's campaign, and throughout the two days of the bibigo event, booths were set up for participants to taste authentic Korean flavors with fun activities inside bibigo's booth," he concluded.
Find bibigo and additional products under CJ brands including BEKSUL, HAECHANDLE, HETBANH, GOURMET, DASHIDA, MICHO and many more at leading supermarkets such as Gourmet Market, Lotus's, Big C, Tops, Dear. Tummy, Makro, Big C, Foodland, Rimping and convenience stores like 7-Eleven and CJ Express.
Products can be ordered through online channels:
- Shopee : https://shopee.co.th/bibigoth
- Lazada : https://www.lazada.co.th/shop/bibigothai
- Facebook : bibigo Thailand (https://www.facebook.com/bibigothailand)
- Line OA : @bibigoth (https://lin.ee/FzVYL4Y)