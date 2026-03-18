Cabinet orders suspension of overseas study trips as energy prices rise

A Government House source said the Secretariat of the Cabinet has now issued an urgent circular requesting the suspension of overseas study trips, in line with the Cabinet resolution passed on March 10.

The circular has been sent to the Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, deputy prime ministers, ministers of all ministries, heads of government agencies and more than 70 other organisations to acknowledge the Cabinet resolution, as well as the guidelines governing overseas study visits.

According to the document, at the Cabinet meeting on March 10, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Deputy Prime Minister acting on behalf of the Prime Minister, informed the meeting that the Prime Minister had proposed the measure in order to reduce the burden on the state budget at a time when energy and fuel prices are rising sharply.

Any remaining budget could then be redirected to plans or projects aimed at easing public hardship.