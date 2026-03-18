Next Cabinet may seek royal command to act on fuel crisis before policy statement

Thailand’s incoming government may invoke a constitutional provision to seek a royal command allowing the new Cabinet to take urgent action over the energy crisis stemming from tensions in the Middle East even before the next prime minister and ministers deliver their policy statement to Parliament, a well-informed source said on Wednesday.
Thailand’s House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on a new prime minister on Thursday, March 19, 2026.
The source said the option was discussed during Tuesday’s weekly meeting of the caretaker Cabinet led by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.
The proposal was floated by caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Borwornsak Uwanno, the government’s legal expert.
According to a Government House source, Borwornsak referred to the second paragraph of Section 161, which states that if the King commands the Council of Ministers to perform duties before making the solemn declaration, that Council of Ministers may proceed under Section 162 paragraph two. It also states that the outgoing Cabinet under Section 168(1) is discharged from duty from the date of such command.
If approved, the new Cabinet could tackle the crisis without first waiting to deliver its policy statement to Parliament. Section 162 states that a new Cabinet must present its policies to the National Assembly within 15 days of taking office, but it may first take necessary action in a case of importance and urgency if delay would affect the State’s vital interests.
The source quoted Borwornsak as saying that the war involving Iran had created an emergency energy situation, making it necessary for the incoming government to consider this constitutional route so it could begin addressing the fuel crisis immediately.
Borwornsak explained that, under normal procedures, the new Cabinet would likely be appointed by His Majesty the King around April 10 or 11, 2026, and no later than April 16, 2026. Parliament would then still need time to hear the policy statement before the administration could formally begin work.
He said that once Anutin is elected prime minister by the House on March 19, 2026, as scheduled, his name would be submitted for royal appointment. After a royal command appointing him is issued, time would still be needed to verify the qualifications of prospective ministers before the full Cabinet list is submitted for royal appointment, with the process expected to be completed no later than April 16, 2026.