Next Cabinet may seek royal command to act on fuel crisis before policy statement

Thailand’s incoming government may invoke a constitutional provision to seek a royal command allowing the new Cabinet to take urgent action over the energy crisis stemming from tensions in the Middle East even before the next prime minister and ministers deliver their policy statement to Parliament, a well-informed source said on Wednesday.

Thailand’s House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on a new prime minister on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

Proposal discussed at caretaker Cabinet meeting

The source said the option was discussed during Tuesday’s weekly meeting of the caretaker Cabinet led by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.