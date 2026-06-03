How to deal with cancer in 2026? Dr. Bhana Chandrakamol | Take Flight Ep.6

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 03, 2026

We often think of cancer as just 'bad luck' or purely genetic, something inevitable. But what if the way we live is actually the biggest factor? In an era obsessed with longevity, the goal shouldn't just be to survive; it should be to prevent disease before it starts. Why are we still struggling to 'defeat' cancer despite all our medical breakthroughs? Is the answer more about lifestyle than technology? Join us as we sit down with Dr. Bhana Chandrakamol to break down the realities of cancer in the modern age and how you can take control of your health today.

"These days, we are hearing more and more about 'Longevity' not just living longer, but living with true quality of life. Yet, on the flip side of this progress, cancer remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide.

This brings us to a critical question: in an era where medical technology has advanced so rapidly, why haven't we been able to beat this disease once and for all?

Or perhaps, the ultimate goal of modern medicine was never about 'defeating cancer' entirely, but rather learning how to live with it, better.

And as the world shifts toward this era of longevity, when should we actually start taking care of ourselves? What kind of lifestyle choices must we make today to minimize the risk of these chronic diseases?

Today on the TAKE FIGHT Podcast, we are diving deep into the changing global trends of cancer treatment, the daily habits we often overlook, and a future where medical tech might reveal our health risks before we even fall ill.

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