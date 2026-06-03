How to deal with cancer in 2026? Dr. Bhana Chandrakamol | Take Flight Ep.6

"These days, we are hearing more and more about 'Longevity' not just living longer, but living with true quality of life. Yet, on the flip side of this progress, cancer remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide.

This brings us to a critical question: in an era where medical technology has advanced so rapidly, why haven't we been able to beat this disease once and for all?

Or perhaps, the ultimate goal of modern medicine was never about 'defeating cancer' entirely, but rather learning how to live with it, better.

And as the world shifts toward this era of longevity, when should we actually start taking care of ourselves? What kind of lifestyle choices must we make today to minimize the risk of these chronic diseases?

Today on the TAKE FIGHT Podcast, we are diving deep into the changing global trends of cancer treatment, the daily habits we often overlook, and a future where medical tech might reveal our health risks before we even fall ill.