Japan moves to secure petrochemical supply after fiscal 2026

Japan can continue supplying petrochemical products made from naphtha after fiscal 2026, which ends in March next year, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said at a ministerial meeting on the Middle East situation.
Speaking at the meeting on Tuesday (June 2), Takaichi said the government would respond to distribution bottlenecks affecting paints and thinners by raising supplies of raw materials, including toluene, to as much as 1.8 times normal levels.
Japan’s naphtha supply has recovered to around 85 per cent of pre-Middle East crisis levels through domestic refining and alternative procurement, she said.
Imports of intermediate products, including polyethene, have also increased, helping slow the drawdown of inventories in April, Takaichi added.
To increase supplies of toluene and other materials, the government will create a direct distribution route connecting petrochemical producers and oil distributors with thinner and paint manufacturers.
This will operate alongside existing channels through trading houses.
“We will ensure that supplies reach even small building contractors in every region,” Takaichi said.
She also directed relevant ministers to focus on removing distribution bottlenecks for plastic materials used by horticultural growers.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]