Japan moves to secure petrochemical supply after fiscal 2026

Japan can continue supplying petrochemical products made from naphtha after fiscal 2026, which ends in March next year, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said at a ministerial meeting on the Middle East situation.

Speaking at the meeting on Tuesday (June 2), Takaichi said the government would respond to distribution bottlenecks affecting paints and thinners by raising supplies of raw materials, including toluene, to as much as 1.8 times normal levels.

Japan’s naphtha supply has recovered to around 85 per cent of pre-Middle East crisis levels through domestic refining and alternative procurement, she said.