DGA: Use Thang Rath to show electronic driving licence to vote

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 28, 2026

The Digital Government Development Agency says voters can use the “Thang Rath” app to display an electronic driving licence for identity verification at polling stations for advance voting on 1 February and the election on 8 February 2026.

The Digital Government Development Agency (DGA) on Wednesday said eligible voters who hold a driving licence can use the “Thang Rath” app to display an electronic driving licence for identity verification at polling stations, without having to present a citizen ID card.

The agency said the Thai citizen portal app can be used for both advance voting on Sunday, 1 February 2026, and election day on 8 February 2026.

Three steps to access the e-driving licence

The DGA said voters can bring up the electronic driving licence in three steps:

  1. Open the “Thang Rath” app
  2. Select “Document Wallet”
  3. Tap “Digital Driving Licence” (for cards with a QR code on the back), issued by the Department of Land Transport

The agency said the voter’s details will appear on screen for officials to verify, allowing the voter to receive ballot papers immediately. It described the process as convenient, fast and secure, in line with international standards.

Check constituency and polling unit in one click

In addition to identity verification, the DGA said the app can help prevent problems such as going to the wrong polling place or not finding a voter’s name, through its voter eligibility and polling location check feature.

Users can enter their 13-digit national ID number to view key information on one screen, including:

  • Constituency and polling unit
  • Polling location (with map coordinates)
  • Name-list number, which can be provided to officials to help them locate a voter’s name in the register more quickly

Unable to vote? Notification can be filed online

For voters who have a legitimate reason and cannot cast their ballot, the DGA said a “notification of inability to vote” can be submitted via the app to avoid political-rights restrictions.

The reporting window is seven days before election day or seven days after election day, and can be completed anytime without travelling to file paperwork.

DGA plans wider rollout of digital documents

The DGA said the “Thang Rath” app is not limited to election-related services. In the near future, it plans to connect data from other government agencies to expand the digital document wallet, enabling people to use documents in the app in place of physical originals for a wider range of purposes, available 24/7.

Where to download

The DGA said the “Thang Rath” app is available on:

  • App Store (iOS)
  • Google Play (Android)
  • HUAWEI AppGallery
