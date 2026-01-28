DGA: Use Thang Rath to show electronic driving licence to vote

Check constituency and polling unit in one click

In addition to identity verification, the DGA said the app can help prevent problems such as going to the wrong polling place or not finding a voter’s name, through its voter eligibility and polling location check feature.

Users can enter their 13-digit national ID number to view key information on one screen, including:

Constituency and polling unit

and Polling location (with map coordinates)

(with map coordinates) Name-list number, which can be provided to officials to help them locate a voter’s name in the register more quickly

Unable to vote? Notification can be filed online

For voters who have a legitimate reason and cannot cast their ballot, the DGA said a “notification of inability to vote” can be submitted via the app to avoid political-rights restrictions.

The reporting window is seven days before election day or seven days after election day, and can be completed anytime without travelling to file paperwork.

DGA plans wider rollout of digital documents

The DGA said the “Thang Rath” app is not limited to election-related services. In the near future, it plans to connect data from other government agencies to expand the digital document wallet, enabling people to use documents in the app in place of physical originals for a wider range of purposes, available 24/7.

Where to download

The DGA said the “Thang Rath” app is available on: