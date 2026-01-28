DGA: Use Thang Rath to show electronic driving licence to vote

The Digital Government Development Agency (DGA) on Wednesday said eligible voters who hold a driving licence can use the “Thang Rath” app to display an electronic driving licence for identity verification at polling stations, without having to present a citizen ID card.
The agency said the Thai citizen portal app can be used for both advance voting on Sunday, 1 February 2026, and election day on 8 February 2026.
The DGA said voters can bring up the electronic driving licence in three steps:
The agency said the voter’s details will appear on screen for officials to verify, allowing the voter to receive ballot papers immediately. It described the process as convenient, fast and secure, in line with international standards.
In addition to identity verification, the DGA said the app can help prevent problems such as going to the wrong polling place or not finding a voter’s name, through its voter eligibility and polling location check feature.
Users can enter their 13-digit national ID number to view key information on one screen, including:
For voters who have a legitimate reason and cannot cast their ballot, the DGA said a “notification of inability to vote” can be submitted via the app to avoid political-rights restrictions.
The reporting window is seven days before election day or seven days after election day, and can be completed anytime without travelling to file paperwork.
The DGA said the “Thang Rath” app is not limited to election-related services. In the near future, it plans to connect data from other government agencies to expand the digital document wallet, enabling people to use documents in the app in place of physical originals for a wider range of purposes, available 24/7.
The DGA said the “Thang Rath” app is available on: