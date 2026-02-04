Border health under strain as foreign aid dries up

The Prince Mahidol Award Conference 2026 has spotlighted the worsening “border health” situation as international funding declines, with speakers warning that foreign aid could fall to zero in 2025. With more than 50,000 displaced people in Tak province, border-area healthcare providers are racing to adjust their plans.

A panel discussion titled “Geopolitical Shifts in International Development Assistance and Impact on Migrant Health” was held during PMAC 2026. Organised by the Health Systems Research Institute (HSRI) and the National Health Security Office (NHSO), the session exchanged views on how global geopolitical shifts are affecting international aid and access to healthcare for migrant workers, refugees and people fleeing conflict — particularly along the Thailand–Myanmar border.

Tak has more than 50,000 displaced people

Dr Cynthia Maung, founder of Mae Tao Clinic, said the reduction in international assistance since the start of 2025 has forced several clinics and medical facilities in border areas to close. Tak province, however, still has more than 50,000 displaced people living in the area.

Mae Tao Clinic, which has operated since 1988, still sees around 300–400 patients a day, she said, even as budget constraints intensify.

“Even as funding falls, maintaining standards of patient care remains essential, because what must be protected is the security of human life,” she said. As a result, Mae Tao Clinic has had to adjust its operating model by coordinating closely with Mae Sot Hospital and community hospitals — on referrals, disease information-sharing and long-term care — to ensure assistance is not disrupted.