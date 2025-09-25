Trump plans 'America First' foreign aid funding shift, document shows

The document, reviewed by Reuters, outlines that these foreign assistance funds will be used to address new challenges that align with US national security interests and help make America safer, stronger, and more prosperous.

The Washington Post first reported the administration’s plan to reallocate funds from programs previously approved by Congress.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed that the department looks forward to collaborating with Congress on the "America First Foreign Assistance" approach, emphasising that foreign aid should align with the administration’s policies.

"The US will prioritise trade over aid, opportunity over dependency, and investment over assistance," the spokesperson said in a statement.