Thailand Songkran bus ticket sales slow on nationwide fuel fears

But amid uncertainty over the supply of fuel in the country, less than half of the bus tickets have been sold, operators told The Straits Times, compared with about 80 per cent in previous years at around the same time before the festival.

Some consumers are dragging their feet over buying bus tickets, worried about rising costs.

Transport operators are also monitoring the situation. The Thai Transportation Operators Association, which has 500 members with at least 15,000 tour buses plying roads across the country, said its members plan to sell tickets closer to Songkran.

This is so as to have a clearer assessment of the energy crisis and to know how to better price the routes, said its honorary adviser Wasuchet Sophonsathien.

“We don’t want to end up pushing the vehicles or leaving passengers stranded” along the way if the tour buses run out of fuel midway, he told ST.

Across Indochina, from Bangkok to Hanoi, anxiety over the supply of fuel has grown amid the threat of a prolonged and more widespread Middle East war ignited by the US-Israeli attack on Iran on Feb 28. About 20 per cent of the global oil supply passes through the Strait of Hormuz, which has since been blocked by Iran.

Thailand imports about half of its crude oil from the Middle East. The kingdom of around 72 million people has been encouraging industries and commercial buildings to reduce energy use, and buying crude oil from countries outside the Middle East.