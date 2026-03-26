Lao State Fuel Enterprise, PTT Laos move to secure fuel supplies

These disruptions have led to irregular deliveries and increased demand, severely affecting fuel availability in Laos.

The Lao State Fuel Enterprise and PTT (Laos) Co., Ltd. acknowledged that, despite ongoing efforts to procure fuel, challenges in sourcing and transportation have impacted their ability to fully meet demand.

To address the situation, the two parties have signed an agreement to jointly import 14 million litres of diesel directly from international suppliers, with delivery expected no later than the middle of April.

Managing Director of PTT (Lao) Co., Ltd., Peravej Na Ranong, said diesel remains essential for households and industry, accounting for more than 80 per cent of fuel consumption in transportation and other commercial activities.

“We are initially targeting the import of diesel early next month,” he said.

“We are working closely with the Lao State Fuel Enterprise to identify solutions and expand import channels.”

Additional fuel imports are also planned in subsequent phases to ensure longer-term supply stability.

Authorities reassured the public that sufficient fuel would be available and expressed regret for the inconvenience caused by earlier shortages, urging confidence as efforts continue to stabilise the market.

By Advertorial Desk