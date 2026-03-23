Laos cuts school attendance to three days in response to fuel crisis

The government has cut the number of school days to three a week as part of measures to cope with the fuel shortage and accompanying rise in the price of petrol.

The Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday issued an urgent notice putting the Prime Minister’s order into effect.

The notice was issued following a request from the Ministry of Education and Sports to the Prime Minister’s Office to reduce school attendance, to ease the burden on pupils, parents, and teaching staff

The PM’s notice requires the Ministry of Education and Sports to issue guidelines and directives to both public and private education institutions across the country that are suitable for real conditions.