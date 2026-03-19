Their Majesties the King and Queen pay respects at Pha That Luang before concluding official visit to Laos

At 4.50pm local time on March 18, 2026, His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen travelled by royal car from the Crowne Plaza Vientiane to pay respects at Pha That Luang and the principal Buddha images associated with the sacred monument at the Pha That Luang Museum in Vientiane.
Upon arrival, Their Majesties were received by the President of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic and his spouse, the Minister of Culture and Tourism, the Governor of Vientiane, members of the Xaysetha city administration committee, and members of the Lao public.
His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen then proceeded to the western worship pavilion together with the President and his spouse. There, Their Majesties lit Lao-style incense and candles and paid respects to Pha That Luang and the principal Buddha images associated with the monument, in accordance with Lao tradition.
Afterwards, Their Majesties proceeded to the pavilion for the monastic ceremony, where Their Majesties lit incense and candles in homage to the Triple Gem. Nine senior Lao monks chanted Buddhist prayers, with Phra Ajarn Yai Maha Veth Masenai, President of the Central Buddhist Fellowship Organisation of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, presiding over the ceremony.
When the chanting had concluded, Their Majesties presented offerings and requisites to the senior Lao monks, poured ceremonial water of dedication, took leave of the senior monks, and paid homage before the altar.
On this occasion, Phra Ajarn Yai Maha Veth Masenai presented one Ong Tue Buddha image to His Majesty the King.
Their Majesties then signed Their names in the visitors’ book as a memento.
At the appropriate time, Their Majesties departed the ceremonial pavilion and returned to the royal car, proceeding to Wattay International Airport in Vientiane.
There, Deputy Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith and Mrs Alounny Kommasith, spouse of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Mrs Krongkanit Rakcharoen, Ambassador of Thailand to Vientiane, the Assistant Army Attaché and spouse, the Assistant Air Attaché and spouse, as well as Lao and Thai officials, were present to bid farewell.
Their Majesties then walked past the guard of honour and boarded the royal aircraft to return to Thailand, thereby concluding Their official visit to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic from March 16-18, 2026.
Photo credit: Bureau of the Royal Household