Their Majesties the King and Queen pay respects at Pha That Luang before concluding official visit to Laos

At 4.50pm local time on March 18, 2026, His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen travelled by royal car from the Crowne Plaza Vientiane to pay respects at Pha That Luang and the principal Buddha images associated with the sacred monument at the Pha That Luang Museum in Vientiane.







Upon arrival, Their Majesties were received by the President of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic and his spouse, the Minister of Culture and Tourism, the Governor of Vientiane, members of the Xaysetha city administration committee, and members of the Lao public.





His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen then proceeded to the western worship pavilion together with the President and his spouse. There, Their Majesties lit Lao-style incense and candles and paid respects to Pha That Luang and the principal Buddha images associated with the monument, in accordance with Lao tradition.