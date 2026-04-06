SRT opens premium train charters to boost revenue and domestic tourism

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is pressing ahead with efforts to enhance the image of rail travel by offering charter services for tourist trains and luxury-style trains, catering to modern lifestyles that combine leisure, tourism and work in a single experience.
Maetapat Soonthonwaraphas, director of the Public Relations Centre at SRT, said rail tourism has been steadily growing in popularity because it offers a distinctive travel experience. Passengers can enjoy the scenery on both sides of the route throughout the journey, while also experiencing a relaxed atmosphere that differs from other forms of travel.
At the same time, amid the energy crisis, rail transport is regarded as an energy-efficient option that can carry large numbers of passengers per trip and help reduce per capita energy consumption compared with other forms of transport.
SRT therefore hopes to encourage both public and private sector organisations to make greater use of charter train services for tourism and other activities. In addition to helping cut overall energy costs, this would also ensure transport resources are used efficiently and to their fullest benefit.
One train that has attracted considerable interest is the SRT Royal Blossom, a tourist train distinguished by its meticulously designed exterior and interior.
The carriages are painted cherry red with gold detailing, reflecting luxury and a distinctive identity. Inside, the train offers a warm ambience with soft lighting, spacious velvet seats and decorative features that create a relaxing atmosphere throughout the journey.
The SRT Royal Blossom consists of five carriages in total:
The KIHA 183 is another train that has made an equally strong impression, retaining the charm of Japanese rail travel while blending seamlessly with the atmosphere of Thai tourism.
It stands out for its large windows, comfortable seating and inviting ambience, allowing tourists to enjoy the changing natural scenery throughout the route. This train consists of four carriages.
In addition, SRT is offering the SRT Prestige, a luxury-style train in a blue-and-gold colour scheme. Its interior is decorated with wood finishes and golden lighting, creating an elegant and modern atmosphere.
It is well suited to business travellers or organisations seeking a mobile venue for meetings and seminars, with full facilities that transform conventional meetings into a more inspiring experience during the journey.
In response to the growing trend of rail tourism, to provide travellers with new experiences, and to continue promoting domestic tourism, SRT has opened bookings for the charter of individual passenger carriages or entire special train services.
Those interested can submit a written request to hire passenger trains at Bangkok Railway Station (Hua Lamphong), SRT added.