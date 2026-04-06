SRT opens premium train charters to boost revenue and domestic tourism

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is pressing ahead with efforts to enhance the image of rail travel by offering charter services for tourist trains and luxury-style trains, catering to modern lifestyles that combine leisure, tourism and work in a single experience.

Maetapat Soonthonwaraphas, director of the Public Relations Centre at SRT, said rail tourism has been steadily growing in popularity because it offers a distinctive travel experience. Passengers can enjoy the scenery on both sides of the route throughout the journey, while also experiencing a relaxed atmosphere that differs from other forms of travel.

At the same time, amid the energy crisis, rail transport is regarded as an energy-efficient option that can carry large numbers of passengers per trip and help reduce per capita energy consumption compared with other forms of transport.

SRT therefore hopes to encourage both public and private sector organisations to make greater use of charter train services for tourism and other activities. In addition to helping cut overall energy costs, this would also ensure transport resources are used efficiently and to their fullest benefit.