Suvarnabhumi readies Songkran flights, says queues still flow

Kittipong Kittikachorn, director of Suvarnabhumi Airport at Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT), said on April 13, 2026, that the airport had put in place a preparedness plan to accommodate passenger travel during the 2026 Songkran festival from April 11 to 20, 10 days, with total passenger numbers projected at about 1.8 million.

Kittipong said the projected 1.8 million passengers would comprise 1.5 million international passengers and 300,000 domestic passengers.

Compared with the same period last year, passenger numbers are expected to decline only slightly by about 1.9%, which is not considered significant despite unrest in some parts of the world.

Average flight volume is expected to stand at 1,100 flights per day, with one notable trend being growth in charter flights, particularly among tourists from China.

In terms of operations, Suvarnabhumi Airport has set up an Operation Command Centre (OCC) to serve as the central hub integrating personnel from all relevant agencies, including AOT, immigration, customs and security authorities, to monitor the situation in real time 24 hours a day.