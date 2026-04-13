Songkran road death toll hits 95 after three days

The RSOC said provinces and Bangkok had been told to strictly enforce laws covering the 10 main traffic offences, especially in Songkran water-play zones and tourist areas.

Measures against drink-driving were also stepped up, including tighter control of alcohol sales, a total ban on selling alcohol to anyone under 20, and tougher scrutiny where underage drink-driving leads to injury or death. In such cases, authorities were instructed to expand investigations to shops, people who enabled underage drinking, and parents or guardians under relevant laws.

Community and family checkpoints are also being intensified to monitor, warn and deter risky motorists before crashes occur.

Saharat urges caution, tougher anti-drink-driving checks

Saharat Wongsakulwiwat, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation and secretary to the RSOC committee, said the first three days of data showed that most accidents stemmed from risky behaviour by both drivers and other road users.

He urged provinces to remind motorists to assess whether they were physically fit to drive and to stop and rest, or avoid driving altogether, if they were not.

He also called for greater caution during Songkran celebrations, warning people not to splash water directly at motorcycles because riders could lose control, not to play water in the middle of roads because of the risk of being hit by vehicles, and, where possible, to avoid sitting or standing in the back of pickup trucks during moving water-play runs because of the danger of falling.

Authorities were also told to keep communication and emergency-response systems ready so ambulances and rescue teams could reach accident scenes and transfer victims to hospital as quickly as possible.