US Secretary of State Rubio Extends Warm Songkran Greetings to Thailand

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio pledges closer ties with Thailand’s new government as he offers New Year wishes for health and prosperity.

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has issued an official greeting to the people of Thailand, marking the commencement of the Songkran Festival and the Thai New Year.





In a statement released on 12 April 2026, Rubio extended "warmest wishes" on behalf of the United States, wishing the Thai public a season defined by renewal, health, and prosperity.





The message serves as a diplomatic gesture intended to reinforce the historic bond between the two nations during one of Thailand's most significant cultural celebrations.