US Secretary of State Rubio Extends Warm Songkran Greetings to Thailand

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio pledges closer ties with Thailand’s new government as he offers New Year wishes for health and prosperity.
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has issued an official greeting to the people of Thailand, marking the commencement of the Songkran Festival and the Thai New Year.
In a statement released on 12 April 2026, Rubio extended "warmest wishes" on behalf of the United States, wishing the Thai public a season defined by renewal, health, and prosperity.
The message serves as a diplomatic gesture intended to reinforce the historic bond between the two nations during one of Thailand's most significant cultural celebrations.
The Secretary of State took the opportunity to reaffirm the "enduring friendship and alliance" that the United States maintains with the Kingdom.
Highlighting the strategic importance of the relationship, Rubio emphasized a commitment to mutual security and economic growth.
Significantly, the statement included formal congratulations to the recently formed Thai government.
Rubio expressed an eagerness for bilateral cooperation, stating that the U.S. looks forward to "working closely together to make Thailand and America safe, strong, and prosperous."
The message concluded with a traditional celebratory greeting, signaling a positive trajectory for U.S.-Thai relations as the Kingdom enters the new year.