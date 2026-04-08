Siam’s Splash of Heritage: Global Songkran 2026 Embraces Traditional Thai Style

The Ministry of Culture launches a "Once in a Lifetime" campaign, urging revellers to swap swimwear for traditional Thai silk in a global soft-power push.



As Thailand prepares for the world’s most famous water festival, this year’s celebrations are set to offer more than just high-octane hydration.

The Ministry of Culture has unveiled a major new initiative, "Once in a Lifetime: Experience Songkran in Thailand," aiming to blend the festival's energetic spirit with a sophisticated showcase of national heritage.

Under the sub-theme "Songkran at Home: Global Colours of Thai Happiness," the Department of Cultural Promotion is inviting locals and international tourists alike to join the festivities dressed in traditional Thai attire, indigenous fabrics, and local hand-woven silks.

The Soft Power of Silk

The campaign is a strategic move to elevate Songkran beyond a "water fight" and into a premier cultural "Soft Power" event.

By encouraging revellers to wear traditional garments while participating in water-pouring ceremonies and street festivities, the government hopes to create a visually stunning spectacle that resonates across global social media.