Government orders fare freeze and fuel reserves to keep Songkran travel running smoothly

The government has ordered agencies to freeze public transport fares and ensure adequate fuel reserves to support travel during the Songkran holiday, government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said on Wednesday.

Rachada said the government understands public concerns over the cost of living, public transport travel, and access to fuel at service stations along key routes during the festival period.

She said Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has instructed all relevant agencies to prepare on all fronts—facilitating travel, ensuring safety, and managing energy supplies—so people can travel back to their home provinces with confidence and without the risk of fuel shortages on the road.

Rachada said the Transport Ministry has stepped up measures by coordinating with PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (OR) to fully replenish fuel reserves at depots serving bus terminals nationwide operated by Transport Co Ltd (Bor Kor Sor). The reserves are intended to support both scheduled services and additional buses deployed during peak demand.