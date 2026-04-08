Government orders fare freeze and fuel reserves to keep Songkran travel running smoothly

The government has ordered agencies to freeze public transport fares and ensure adequate fuel reserves to support travel during the Songkran holiday, government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said on Wednesday.
Rachada said the government understands public concerns over the cost of living, public transport travel, and access to fuel at service stations along key routes during the festival period.
She said Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has instructed all relevant agencies to prepare on all fronts—facilitating travel, ensuring safety, and managing energy supplies—so people can travel back to their home provinces with confidence and without the risk of fuel shortages on the road.
Rachada said the Transport Ministry has stepped up measures by coordinating with PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (OR) to fully replenish fuel reserves at depots serving bus terminals nationwide operated by Transport Co Ltd (Bor Kor Sor). The reserves are intended to support both scheduled services and additional buses deployed during peak demand.
She said authorities have confirmed there will be no fare increases during the holiday, in order to ease the cost burden on the public.
Rachada added that the Department of Land Transport has coordinated with operators across the sector to assess fuel demand in advance and ensure supply is allocated adequately on all routes. Fuel distribution is being closely supervised, with more than 5,700 fuel transport vehicles equipped with GPS being tracked in real time to prevent delivery delays or disruptions.
The Transport Ministry forecasts that between April 10-19, 2026, traffic entering and leaving Bangkok will total more than 10.65 million vehicles on highways and motorways, and 15.89 million vehicles on expressways.
Public transport use is expected to reach 18.58 million passenger-trips, up 10-14% from normal levels, reflecting heavy travel demand this year.
“The government is not ignoring people’s concerns. We are preparing the entire system to ensure everyone can travel conveniently and safely, with sufficient fuel along the route,” Rachada said. She urged travellers to plan ahead to save time and money and to improve safety and confidence throughout their journeys.