Songkran 2026 safety rules: key bans and penalties you need to know

After the government announced tougher safety measures for Songkran 2026 under the theme “Safe Songkran, alcohol-free”, the Royal Thai Police (RTP) said it is ready to strictly enforce the law to cut accidents and crime. Here are key rules to watch—and the penalties for breaking them.
No high-pressure water guns
High-pressure devices, including PVC-tube water cannons or modified water guns that could harm eyes or the body, are prohibited. Offenders face up to two years’ imprisonment or a fine of up to 4,000 baht. If someone is seriously injured, penalties can increase under the Criminal Code.
No alcohol sales to under-20s, and only during legal hours
Alcohol sales are prohibited to anyone under 20. Sales must follow legal time windows only: 11.00am-2.00pm and 5.00pm-midnight. Alcohol sales are also strictly prohibited in national parks and government premises.
No powder, paint or foam parties in controlled areas
In designated Safe Zones and major water-play areas—such as Khao San Road and Silom Road—powder and coloured sprays are not allowed, to prevent visibility risks for drivers and reduce the risk of harassment. Foam parties are also restricted in some areas to avoid slips and potential electrical hazards.
Dress appropriately, no indecent behaviour
Wearing revealing clothing or engaging in sexually suggestive behaviour in public may be prosecuted as an act of public indecency, with fines of up to 5,000 baht.
No water play on car roofs
Carrying water in pickup trucks is still permitted, but riding on the edge of the truck bed or standing on the roof while the vehicle is moving is prohibited, due to the risk of falls, one of Songkran’s leading causes of fatal accidents.
Drink-driving: heavy penalties
Drivers with a blood alcohol concentration above 50 mg% (or above 20 mg% for those under 20) face up to one year in jail and fines of 5,000-20,000 baht. Under a new traffic law in 2026, repeat offences within two years can bring up to two years’ imprisonment and fines up to 100,000 baht.
No speeding
Speed cameras on major routes to the regions will operate 24 hours a day, including on newly opened toll-free motorways such as M6 and M81. Speeding can bring fines of up to 4,000 baht and immediate licence demerit points.
Events and loudspeakers require permission
Small event organisers and entertainment venues must seek permission from district offices for the use of loudspeakers and event spaces. Excessive noise beyond permitted hours may result in fines under relevant laws.