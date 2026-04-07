Songkran 2026 safety rules: key bans and penalties you need to know

After the government announced tougher safety measures for Songkran 2026 under the theme “Safe Songkran, alcohol-free”, the Royal Thai Police (RTP) said it is ready to strictly enforce the law to cut accidents and crime. Here are key rules to watch—and the penalties for breaking them.

No high-pressure water guns

High-pressure devices, including PVC-tube water cannons or modified water guns that could harm eyes or the body, are prohibited. Offenders face up to two years’ imprisonment or a fine of up to 4,000 baht. If someone is seriously injured, penalties can increase under the Criminal Code.

No alcohol sales to under-20s, and only during legal hours

Alcohol sales are prohibited to anyone under 20. Sales must follow legal time windows only: 11.00am-2.00pm and 5.00pm-midnight. Alcohol sales are also strictly prohibited in national parks and government premises.

No powder, paint or foam parties in controlled areas

In designated Safe Zones and major water-play areas—such as Khao San Road and Silom Road—powder and coloured sprays are not allowed, to prevent visibility risks for drivers and reduce the risk of harassment. Foam parties are also restricted in some areas to avoid slips and potential electrical hazards.