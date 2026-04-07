Thai fuel remains relatively cheaper in Asean, but Oil Fund deficit widens to 56.2bn baht

Thailand’s Oil Fuel Fund has fallen deeper into the red, with its deficit reaching 56.229 billion baht as of April 7, 2026, while diesel compensation has risen to around 1.473 billion baht a day, underscoring the growing strain from high global energy prices.

In its latest update on the domestic and international energy situation, the Energy Ministry said tensions in the Middle East had escalated significantly after the United States set a deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and threatened military action if it failed to comply.

Iran rejected the ceasefire proposal and warned of a severe response, leading to continued retaliatory attacks that have begun to affect infrastructure and shipping along one of the world’s most important oil transport routes.

The ministry said the conflict was not only raising the risk of a broader regional war, but was also putting pressure on global energy supply and keeping crude prices highly volatile at elevated levels.