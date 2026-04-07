Thai fuel remains relatively cheaper in Asean, but Oil Fund deficit widens to 56.2bn baht

Thailand’s Oil Fuel Fund has fallen deeper into the red, with its deficit reaching 56.229 billion baht as of April 7, 2026, while diesel compensation has risen to around 1.473 billion baht a day, underscoring the growing strain from high global energy prices.
In its latest update on the domestic and international energy situation, the Energy Ministry said tensions in the Middle East had escalated significantly after the United States set a deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and threatened military action if it failed to comply.
Iran rejected the ceasefire proposal and warned of a severe response, leading to continued retaliatory attacks that have begun to affect infrastructure and shipping along one of the world’s most important oil transport routes.
The ministry said the conflict was not only raising the risk of a broader regional war, but was also putting pressure on global energy supply and keeping crude prices highly volatile at elevated levels.
Despite the market turbulence, the ministry said Thailand still has enough oil to meet demand for around 105 days, based on data as of April 7.
That total comprises:
The figures suggest that while global risks are mounting, Thailand’s short-term supply position remains intact.
Based on figures from April 5, Thailand was producing 83.20 million litres of diesel a day, while daily sales stood at 74.23 million litres.
The ministry also released updated retail fuel prices based on PTT reference prices. Diesel B7 was priced at 50.54 baht per litre, while B20 stood at 45.54 baht. Petrol E20 was 38.95 baht, gasohol 95 was 43.95 baht, and gasohol 91 was 43.58 baht per litre.
The ministry said Thailand’s retail fuel prices remained broadly competitive compared with other Asean countries.
Thai petrol prices averaged 43.95 baht per litre, while prices in the Philippines, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos and Singapore ranged from 51.83 to 87.85 baht per litre.
For diesel, Thailand’s retail price was 50.54 baht per litre, compared with a range of 50.38 to 118.82 baht per litre in Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, the Philippines, Myanmar and Singapore.
Even so, the cost of holding down diesel prices continues to weigh heavily on the Oil Fuel Fund.
As of April 7, the fund’s estimated position was a deficit of 56.229 billion baht, with diesel price compensation running at roughly 1.473 billion baht per day.
The figures highlight the increasingly heavy cost of shielding consumers from the global energy shock, even as the government tries to keep domestic fuel prices from rising too sharply.