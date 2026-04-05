PTT says oil prices may ease in Q3 if Middle East conflict cools

The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking invited Kongkrapan Intarajang, Chief Executive Officer and President of PTT Public Company Limited, to join its assessment of the energy price situation on April 1, 2026.
Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries, said PTT had briefed the committee on the oil price situation, which has been affected by the war in the Middle East since the United States and Israel began attacking Iran on February 28, 2026.
PTT said that if the war situation eases quickly, oil prices could gradually decline in the third quarter of 2026. However, any drop in oil prices would not happen immediately because of stock in transit and constraints on securing alternative energy supplies.
PTT also explained to the committee that it had managed operations transparently across the entire supply chain. It has adjusted its crude procurement plan by diversifying import sources worldwide to reduce reliance on the Middle East, improving refinery efficiency to handle a wider range of crude grades, and running refineries at more than 100% capacity.
It has also increased diesel production by 7% from normal levels and managed fuel reserve volumes by accelerating oil distribution through all transport channels, while continuing to serve more than 2,409 PTT Station outlets.
The 2026 Brent crude oil assumption has been set at an average of US$88 per barrel, on the condition that domestic energy prices remain market-based.
A PTT source told Krungthep Turakij that PTT had explained the continued rise in oil production in line with domestic demand as follows. The figures and sequence below match the source report.
During the war, PTT suspended sales to occasional jobbers and supplied only regular jobbers, prioritising deliveries to service stations first. Sales to regular jobbers at the same price as at the pump took effect on March 21, 2026.
OR’s diesel and petrol sales increased by 6.4 million litres per day, or 15% above normal, with diesel in particular running 19% above normal.