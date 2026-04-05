PTT says oil prices may ease in Q3 if Middle East conflict cools

The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking invited Kongkrapan Intarajang, Chief Executive Officer and President of PTT Public Company Limited, to join its assessment of the energy price situation on April 1, 2026.

Kriengkrai Thiennukul, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries, said PTT had briefed the committee on the oil price situation, which has been affected by the war in the Middle East since the United States and Israel began attacking Iran on February 28, 2026.

PTT said that if the war situation eases quickly, oil prices could gradually decline in the third quarter of 2026. However, any drop in oil prices would not happen immediately because of stock in transit and constraints on securing alternative energy supplies.

PTT also explained to the committee that it had managed operations transparently across the entire supply chain. It has adjusted its crude procurement plan by diversifying import sources worldwide to reduce reliance on the Middle East, improving refinery efficiency to handle a wider range of crude grades, and running refineries at more than 100% capacity.