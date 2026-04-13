Japanese ambassador leads Thai fashion splash at Songkran

On the occasion of Songkran, or the Thai traditional New Year, the Embassy of Japan in Thailand released a video to send Songkran greetings to the Thai people.

The clip opens with a tense scene inside the embassy, showing staff hard at work, before Ambassador Otaka Masato suddenly rushes in to remind everyone: “Today is Songkran!”

Hearing that, the entire team swaps business suits for Thai attire and joins the celebrations.

Ambassador Otaka and Hiroki Akasaka, Director of the Japan Information Service, are seen in silk outfits.

In contrast, others appear in a range of styles, including Raj-pattern jackets (traditional Thai formal jackets), local cotton outfits with pha khao ma cloths (checked Thai wraps) tied around the waist, and women’s local cotton outfits paired with Praewa skirts (traditional Thai silk skirts).