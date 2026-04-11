Japan adds 631.5bn yen more to support Rapidus 2nm chip production

Japan will provide 631.5 billion yen in additional assistance to Tokyo-based chipmaker Rapidus Corp., which is developing next-generation semiconductors, the industry ministry said Saturday (April 11).

As the company aims to start mass production of 2-nanometer chips in fiscal 2027, it will use the funding mainly for prototype refinement.

The cumulative state support for Rapidus since fiscal 2022 will total up to 2,454 billion yen.

"We will spare no effort in providing support necessary to ensure the (mass production) plan's success," industry minister Ryosei Akazawa said at the opening ceremony of a semiconductor analysis facility established by Rapidus in the city of Chitose in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido on Saturday.

Semiconductor manufacturing is divided into front-end and back-end processes. Of the additional state support, 514.1 billion yen will be allocated for the front-end process of forming circuits on wafers, while 117.4 billion yen will be used for the back-end process of assembling final products.