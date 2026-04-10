Japan group eyes practical use of smart contact lens in 2030

The head of a Japanese consortium established to expedite the development of smart contact lenses said Friday (April 10) that the group aims to put such products into practical use around 2030.

"While foreign information technology giants have led the development of smartphones and smart glasses, we want to spread smart contact lenses from Japan to the rest of the world," Yasuhiro Takaki, head of the Smart Contact Lens Consortium, said at the group's inaugural meeting in Tokyo.

"We hope to put them into practical use around 2030," said Takaki, professor at Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology.

The consortium comprises the university and other entities such as Waseda University and Japanese contact lens maker Seed Co.