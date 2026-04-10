Japan to promote AI, robot use to revive shipbuilding sector

The Japanese government on Friday (April 10) announced measures to promote public-private investments in the shipbuilding sector, including the utilisation of artificial intelligence and robots for domestic ship repairs, as part of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's goal of reviving the industry.

Currently, most repairs in Japan are conducted on domestic vessels, while about 90 pct of ships used for international routes, such as oil tankers, are repaired abroad. The government aims to improve the domestic ship repair system to ensure stable maritime transportation.

The Japanese government has set a goal of doubling annual ship construction by 2035 and acknowledged the need to bolster the supply of vessel parts such as sonar equipment and propellers.