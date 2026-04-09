Japan to add 17 airports, ports to strengthen defence network

THURSDAY, APRIL 09, 2026
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Jiji Press

The latest designations bring the total to 57 facilities, with fiscal 2026 spending of 225 billion yen, up sharply from 96.8 billion yen.

  • The Japanese government will designate an additional 17 airports and ports for use by its Self-Defence Forces and Coast Guard to strengthen national defense.
  • Infrastructure at these facilities will be upgraded, including runway expansions and seawall improvements, to support military and coast guard operations.
  • This addition increases the total number of designated defense-related facilities in Japan to 57.
  • A budget of 225 billion yen has been allocated for fiscal 2026 to fund these improvements and related development.

The Japanese government has decided to add 17 airports and ports to its list of designated facilities to allow the Self-Defence Forces and the Japan Coast Guard to use them from peacetime onward as part of efforts to strengthen the country's defences.

The newly added facilities include New Chitose Airport in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, Chubu Centrair International Airport in the central prefecture of Aichi and Sendai-Shiogama Port in the northeastern prefecture of Miyagi, according to the decision made on Wednesday (April 9).

With the designation, runways will be expanded, and seawalls will be improved to prepare for potential use by the SDF and the JCG in contingencies. The latest designation will bring the total number of such facilities to 57, 24 airports and 33 ports.

The government has earmarked 225 billion yen in related costs in fiscal 2026, including funds for road development to enhance accessibility to designated facilities in Hokkaido, the Kyushu southwestern region and the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, more than doubling from 96.8 billion yen in the previous year.

Japan to add 17 airports, ports to strengthen defence network

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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