Japan to add 17 airports, ports to strengthen defence network

The Japanese government has decided to add 17 airports and ports to its list of designated facilities to allow the Self-Defence Forces and the Japan Coast Guard to use them from peacetime onward as part of efforts to strengthen the country's defences.

The newly added facilities include New Chitose Airport in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, Chubu Centrair International Airport in the central prefecture of Aichi and Sendai-Shiogama Port in the northeastern prefecture of Miyagi, according to the decision made on Wednesday (April 9).