GMO opens Tokyo humanoid robot lab to drive physical AI adoption

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 08, 2026
|
Jiji Press

GMO Internet Group has launched a new lab in Shibuya to test and lease humanoid robots, as it scales up robot engineers and prepares for a wider rollout.

  • Japan's GMO Internet Group has launched a new research and development facility, the "GMO Humanoid Lab," in Tokyo.
  • The lab's primary goal is to drive the societal adoption of "physical AI" by integrating artificial intelligence into humanoid robots.
  • The facility will eventually house 100 humanoid robots and 100 engineers, starting with 10 robots from Chinese manufacturers.
  • GMO will test the robots on tasks like carrying loads and will lend them to other companies to encourage their use.

Japan's GMO Internet Group Inc. has launched a research and development laboratory for humanoid robots at its headquarters in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward.

The internet-related service provider hopes the facility, GMO Humanoid Lab, which was opened and unveiled to the press on Tuesday (April 8), will eventually have 100 human-shaped robots, aiming for the introduction in society of so-called physical AI, or artificial intelligence installed in robots. The number of robot engineers at the lab will also be increased to 100.

At present, the lab displays 10 human-shaped robots of four types made by Chinese manufacturers. The robots will be tested in the lab for tasks such as carrying loads and lent out to companies considering their introduction.

Currently, roughly half of the lab's total floor space of some 1,250 square meters is in use, with the full launch slated for October.

Competition in humanoid robot development is intensifying, particularly in the United States and China.

Going forward, GMO is considering introducing humanoid robots made by European companies and others into the lab to accelerate the development of robot control technologies.

GMO opens Tokyo humanoid robot lab to drive physical AI adoption

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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