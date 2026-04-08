GMO opens Tokyo humanoid robot lab to drive physical AI adoption

Japan's GMO Internet Group Inc. has launched a research and development laboratory for humanoid robots at its headquarters in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward.

The internet-related service provider hopes the facility, GMO Humanoid Lab, which was opened and unveiled to the press on Tuesday (April 8), will eventually have 100 human-shaped robots, aiming for the introduction in society of so-called physical AI, or artificial intelligence installed in robots. The number of robot engineers at the lab will also be increased to 100.

At present, the lab displays 10 human-shaped robots of four types made by Chinese manufacturers. The robots will be tested in the lab for tasks such as carrying loads and lent out to companies considering their introduction.