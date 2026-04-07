Tokyo yokai immersive exhibition brings old legends alive

Yokai culture researcher Naoyuki Shimada said, "The exhibits explain the historical context behind why particular yokai art was created in each era."

"I want this exhibition to be an opportunity for visitors to find surprises and gain new insights," when compared with more familiar forms of culture, added Shimada, editorial supervisor for the exhibition.

Japanese comedian Kintalo, who does impressions of celebrities, cartoon characters and yokai, said at a press preview event last week, "There are interactive features that children can enjoy together." Some yokai characters, such as "tengu" goblin-like beings, will be there to welcome visitors on some limited days.

"The artistic ideas of people in the past are amazing," Kintalo, a mother of two, observed. "I was surprised by the wide variety of facial expressions."

From Edo to Modern Times

A highlight of the historical artworks featured in the event is "Soma no Furudairi," (the ruined palace of Soma), an ukiyo-e print created by Kuniyoshi, a famous artist from the late Edo period. At the time, yokai were a popular theme in ukiyo-e.

The print portrays a massive, imposing skeleton looming overhead in a strikingly dynamic composition. It is based on a scene from "Uto Yasukata Chugi-den," a tale written by Santo Kyoden.

The colour contrast of the skeleton appearing from the darkness gives an unnerving and tense edge to the work. Yet at the same time, there is somehow a comical element as well, possibly due to the mischievous expression of the skeleton.

The eerie but beautiful monster also appears in the moving images in the room depicting "Hyakki Yako" (Night Parade of One Hundred Demons), a theme depicted in scrolls by many artists.

In the last room of the exhibition, visitors can view modern artworks from the Yokai Art Museum in Shodoshima, an island in Kagawa Prefecture, western Japan.

Chubei Yagyu, a yokai artist and director of the museum, stressed the uniqueness of yokai culture. "If we turn yokai into more entertaining forms and artworks, we can spread them around the world, so that more people will be able to find them interesting, regardless of their religion or culture."

Artworks by Yagyu, who has been an enthusiast of yokai since childhood, are also on display, including a huge, 7-meter-long painting depicting various yokai creatures, using "sumi" black ink. He said he gets inspiration for his original yokai from his daily life, including rocks, trees, flowers, and other items that catch his eye.

The event, organised in cooperation with Iwase Bunko Library in the central Japan prefecture of Aichi, will run through June 28 at the Warehouse Terrada G1 Building near Tennozu Isle stations on the Rinkai Line and the Tokyo Monorail Haneda airport line, offering easy access to and from Haneda Airport.

Visitors can get an entry fee discount if they are dressed in Japanese traditional clothes such as "kimono" and "yukata." English information will be available throughout the exhibition. Visitors will be allowed to take photos inside the event. Same-day tickets will be 2,600 yen for adults.

The inaugural edition of the yokai exhibition took place in Nagoya, the capital of Aichi, in summer 2025, attracting over 120,000 visitors.

By Waka Ota

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]