Tokyo DisneySea kicks off its year-long 25th anniversary fest

Tokyo DisneySea will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year, with a year-long event unveiled to the press by park operator Oriental Land Co. on Wednesday (April 8).
The Sparkling Jubilee celebration will run from April 15 to the end of March next year at the theme park in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo.
The event will boost the festive mood with park-wide decorations in ocean-blue theme colours, onboard shows starring Mickey Mouse and special merchandise.
A commemorative theme song will be played in the park, and restaurants will offer special anniversary menus.
In January this year, Tokyo DisneySea hosted a pre-event project titled "Dance the Globe!" to showcase dance and music from around the world.
The park was open to the general public as usual on Wednesday.
"I've been looking forward to this day," a woman in her 60s from Yachimata, Chiba, said with a smile.
Tokyo DisneySea opened in September 2001, adjacent to Tokyo Disneyland. As of January this year, the total number of visitors to both parks had exceeded 900 million.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]