Tokyo DisneySea kicks off its year-long 25th anniversary fest

Tokyo DisneySea will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year, with a year-long event unveiled to the press by park operator Oriental Land Co. on Wednesday (April 8).

The Sparkling Jubilee celebration will run from April 15 to the end of March next year at the theme park in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo.

The event will boost the festive mood with park-wide decorations in ocean-blue theme colours, onboard shows starring Mickey Mouse and special merchandise.