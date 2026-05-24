Baloch separatists claim deadly train bombing in Quetta

A vehicle-borne suicide bombing struck a passenger train in Pakistan’s southwestern city of Quetta on Sunday, killing at least two dozen people and injuring scores more in one of the latest major attacks to hit restive Balochistan province.

Police and health sources cited by Mehr News, quoting Anadolu, put the death toll at 28 and the number of injured at 90, with several in critical condition. Earlier reports by Reuters and the Associated Press put the toll at at least 23-24 dead and around 70 injured, underlining that casualty figures were still developing.

Train targeted near Quetta cantonment

The blast occurred near a railway track as a train carrying Pakistani security personnel and civilians was travelling near Quetta’s cantonment area, according to officials and media reports.