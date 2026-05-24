Baloch separatists claim deadly train bombing in Quetta

A vehicle-borne suicide bombing struck a passenger train in Pakistan’s southwestern city of Quetta on Sunday, killing at least two dozen people and injuring scores more in one of the latest major attacks to hit restive Balochistan province.
Police and health sources cited by Mehr News, quoting Anadolu, put the death toll at 28 and the number of injured at 90, with several in critical condition. Earlier reports by Reuters and the Associated Press put the toll at at least 23-24 dead and around 70 injured, underlining that casualty figures were still developing.
The blast occurred near a railway track as a train carrying Pakistani security personnel and civilians was travelling near Quetta’s cantonment area, according to officials and media reports.
Reuters reported that the shuttle train was carrying passengers from Quetta’s cantonment area to connect with the Jaffar Express long-distance service when the explosion struck near the railway track in the provincial capital. The blast derailed the engine and three coaches, while two coaches overturned.
The Associated Press reported that the force of the explosion overturned two train cars and caused them to catch fire, while nearby buildings and more than a dozen vehicles were also damaged.
The banned Baloch Liberation Army, or BLA, claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it had targeted a train carrying security personnel.
Reuters said it could not independently verify the group’s claim. The BLA has carried out repeated attacks in Balochistan, where separatist militants accuse Pakistan’s central government of exploiting the province’s natural gas and mineral resources without sufficiently benefiting local communities.
Authorities declared a medical emergency at hospitals in Quetta to handle the influx of wounded people, AP reported. Doctors said several of the injured were in critical condition.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the bombing, while Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti also denounced the attack and vowed action against those responsible.
The Quetta bombing comes amid a broader surge in militant violence across Pakistan, including attacks by separatist groups in Balochistan and Islamist militants elsewhere in the country.
In March 2025, BLA militants hijacked the Jaffar Express, taking hundreds of passengers hostage before a military operation ended the standoff. Reuters reported that 21 hostages, four troops and 33 attackers were killed in that incident, citing the Pakistani military.
Sunday’s attack also follows a deadly February 6 bombing at a Shiite mosque on the outskirts of Islamabad. Reuters reported that at least 31 people were killed and more than 170 were injured in that attack, which was claimed by the Islamic State.