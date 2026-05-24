True opens AI war room for Thai Chuai Thai Plus 60/40 sign-up surge

True Corporation has announced nationwide 5G and 4G network readiness to support mass registration for the “Thai Chuai Thai Plus 60/40” co-payment scheme through the Paotang app from Monday (May 25).
The telecoms operator said it has set up a 24-hour war room and deployed its AI Autonomous Network system to monitor traffic in real time, after previous government stimulus measures drove a sharp surge in app usage.
Khurrum Ashfaque, True Corporation’s chief network officer, said the company placed high importance on maintaining stable and high-quality digital connectivity during key national moments, particularly public services involving large numbers of people.
“We have prepared a war room to monitor the situation around the clock, while strengthening network capacity and coverage in advance to support nationwide registration through the Paotang app,” he said.
True’s network team has analysed user behaviour from previous government campaigns to plan for the expected increase in traffic.
The company cited the first day of registration for the earlier “Khon La Khrueng Plus” scheme on October 20, 2025, when Paotang app usage among True and dtac customers jumped by more than 2,600% compared with normal periods.
The heaviest usage was recorded between 6am and 7am, followed by 7am–8am, 8am–9am, 9am–10am and 10am–11am, respectively. This reflected the large number of people waiting to access the app from the first moment nationwide registration opened.
True Corporation said its war room has been established at the Business and Network Intelligence Centre (BNIC), where AI systems will help supervise and manage the network 24 hours a day.
Network and IT teams will be stationed before registration opens on the morning of May 25 to continuously oversee system readiness, including 5G and 4G signal stability, data transmission speed and connection security.
This would allow the network to respond to real-time usage quickly and accurately, the company said.
True has also prepared additional network support for the full spending period, from June 1 to September 30, 2026.
The company will increase signal-quality monitoring in areas expected to see heavy usage, including Bangkok and other provinces, while coordinating with field teams nationwide to closely supervise network performance.
The measures are aimed at helping True and dtac customers make payments through G-Wallet under the Thai Chuai Thai Plus 60/40 scheme on the Paotang app without disruption.
True advised the public to update the Paotang app to the latest version and check that their mobile internet connection is ready before use.
For those who have recently installed the Paotang app, users must verify their identity through Krungthai Bank channels. True also recommended testing the app in advance by accessing other services inside the platform to help ensure faster and smoother registration.
The government is preparing to open registration for the Thai Chuai Thai Plus 60/40 scheme through the Paotang app from May 25–29, between 6am and 10pm.
A total of 30 million slots will be available under the scheme. The government will subsidise 60% of spending, while participants will pay the remaining 40%.
Each person will be eligible for support of up to 1,000 baht per month, or a maximum of 4,000 baht per person over the four-month period.
A large number of people are expected to access the app at the same time nationwide, particularly during the first hour of the first registration day.