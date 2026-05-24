True opens AI war room for Thai Chuai Thai Plus 60/40 sign-up surge

True Corporation has announced nationwide 5G and 4G network readiness to support mass registration for the “Thai Chuai Thai Plus 60/40” co-payment scheme through the Paotang app from Monday (May 25).

The telecoms operator said it has set up a 24-hour war room and deployed its AI Autonomous Network system to monitor traffic in real time, after previous government stimulus measures drove a sharp surge in app usage.

Khurrum Ashfaque, True Corporation’s chief network officer, said the company placed high importance on maintaining stable and high-quality digital connectivity during key national moments, particularly public services involving large numbers of people.

“We have prepared a war room to monitor the situation around the clock, while strengthening network capacity and coverage in advance to support nationwide registration through the Paotang app,” he said.