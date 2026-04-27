True Corporation Partners with OYMotion to Pioneer Neuro AI Innovation

The Neuro AI Tech innovation has been developed to benefit Thai people and society across four key dimensions. First, it enables patients to receive faster and more precise rehabilitation, boosting their morale and facilitating a return to daily life with greater independence. Second, physicians and medical staff can leverage brain function data to personalize treatment plans for individual patients, which also alleviates the burden of routine physical therapy and allows doctors and therapists to focus their expertise on complex diagnoses and patient care. Furthermore, hospitals and healthcare centers are empowered to extend their services to a larger number of patients on a macro scale while upholding rigorous standards of care. Finally, this innovation drives the Thai public health system by establishing a new benchmark for rehabilitation, providing medical professionals with a powerful tool to advance their specialized expertise and achieve optimal treatment outcomes.

Mr. Ekaraj Panjavinin, Head of Research & Innovation, True Corporation Plc., said "The partnership with OYMotion reflects True Corporation’s strategic ambition, as Thailand’s leading Telecom-Tech company, to drive continuous innovation. We believe that truly powerful technology is technology that delivers tangible positive value and elevates the quality of life. Through this collaboration, True Corporation’s Research and Innovation Center has established an innovation ecosystem that integrates the expertise of Thailand’s leading medical institutions and professionals with OYMotion’s advanced capabilities, Neuro AI technology, and our robust digital infrastructure. This ensures that patients receive high quality and most precise rehabilitation opportunities. Ultimately, combining Thai medical expertise with world-class NeuroTech will be the cornerstone for transforming Thailand’s rehabilitation healthcare system into a leading regional NeuroTech hub."

Mr. Ni Hualiang, Founder and CEO of OYMotion said “OYMotion specializes in advanced neural sensing, AI-based nerve signal recognition, and brain-computer interface technologies. We are committed to developing affordable rehabilitation and assistive solutions for people with physical disabilities. By combining our expertise in neuroscience, medical robotics, and intelligent rehabilitation with the capabilities of True Corporation's Research & Innovation Center, we aim to help advance healthcare in Thailand. Together, we hope to transform traditional physical therapy into a smarter, more seamless experience and set a new standard for rehabilitation across the country.”