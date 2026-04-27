True Corporation Partners with OYMotion to Pioneer Neuro AI Innovation

Bangkok 27 April 2026 - True Corporation’s Research and Innovation Center announces a collaboration with OYMotion, a global leader in neurotechnology, to develop Neuro AI technology aimed at elevating physical therapy and rehabilitation. This partnership integrates Thailand’s leading medical expertise with Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) technology, powered by AI and a robust data platform, to control smart devices or prosthetics through True’s network. By translating "thoughts" into "commands," this technology stimulates neural pathways to trigger muscle movement, enabling the brain to engage in cognitive retraining and recover faster than conventional physical therapy. This innovation addresses the shortage of specialized physical therapists and mitigates healthcare cost constraints, which are critical barriers to continuous patient rehabilitation, particularly for individuals recovering from stroke and those requiring limb rehabilitation, such as patients suffering from paralysis or mobility impairments. Furthermore, it restores physical mobility, granting patients greater independence and a better quality of life. The Neuro AI technology is currently under development and is being piloted with patients at leading hospitals in Thailand to validate its clinical efficacy. Successful outcomes from these trials will pave the way for wide-scale deployment across medical facilities and public health networks in the future, establishing a new standard for rehabilitation and reinforcing Thailand’s potential as a regional NeuroTech hub.
This collaboration represents a seamless synergy between the two parties. Leveraging OYMotion's advanced expertise, which serves as the technological core for decoding neural signals from brainwave and muscle sensors, the partnership integrates with True Corporation’s digital ecosystem, incorporating AI and data platform capabilities, to facilitate the seamless transmission of signals and data across True’s network. This enables the translation of patient brain commands into precise, life-like movements for robotic devices or prosthetics. This research-driven innovation will be piloted with patients to validate its clinical outcomes within real-world healthcare environments, with the ultimate goal of scaling these successful results across the national public health system.
The Neuro AI Tech innovation has been developed to benefit Thai people and society across four key dimensions. First, it enables patients to receive faster and more precise rehabilitation, boosting their morale and facilitating a return to daily life with greater independence. Second, physicians and medical staff can leverage brain function data to personalize treatment plans for individual patients, which also alleviates the burden of routine physical therapy and allows doctors and therapists to focus their expertise on complex diagnoses and patient care. Furthermore, hospitals and healthcare centers are empowered to extend their services to a larger number of patients on a macro scale while upholding rigorous standards of care. Finally, this innovation drives the Thai public health system by establishing a new benchmark for rehabilitation, providing medical professionals with a powerful tool to advance their specialized expertise and achieve optimal treatment outcomes.
Mr. Ekaraj Panjavinin, Head of Research & Innovation, True Corporation Plc., said "The partnership with OYMotion reflects True Corporation’s strategic ambition, as Thailand’s leading Telecom-Tech company, to drive continuous innovation. We believe that truly powerful technology is technology that delivers tangible positive value and elevates the quality of life. Through this collaboration, True Corporation’s Research and Innovation Center has established an innovation ecosystem that integrates the expertise of Thailand’s leading medical institutions and professionals with OYMotion’s advanced capabilities, Neuro AI technology, and our robust digital infrastructure. This ensures that patients receive high quality and most precise rehabilitation opportunities. Ultimately, combining Thai medical expertise with world-class NeuroTech will be the cornerstone for transforming Thailand’s rehabilitation healthcare system into a leading regional NeuroTech hub."
Mr. Ni Hualiang, Founder and CEO of OYMotion said “OYMotion specializes in advanced neural sensing, AI-based nerve signal recognition, and brain-computer interface technologies. We are committed to developing affordable rehabilitation and assistive solutions for people with physical disabilities. By combining our expertise in neuroscience, medical robotics, and intelligent rehabilitation with the capabilities of True Corporation's Research & Innovation Center, we aim to help advance healthcare in Thailand. Together, we hope to transform traditional physical therapy into a smarter, more seamless experience and set a new standard for rehabilitation across the country.”