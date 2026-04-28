Govt plans 3-baht cap for first 200 household power units

Solar rooftops and energy savings to be pushed

Alongside the tariff cut, the government will promote household solar rooftop installation through low-interest loans. The repayment instalments are expected to be designed so they remain lower than monthly electricity bills.

The government will also review the feed-in tariff system for buying back electricity from households to make it more suitable.

Other measures include a target for state agencies to cut energy use by 20%, the nationwide replacement of public lighting with LED systems, promotion of electric vehicles and charging stations, and support for bioenergy made from agricultural waste.

New economic panel chaired by PM

The Cabinet also approved the creation of a new Economic Policy Committee chaired by the prime minister.

The panel will screen and drive proactive measures on finance, fiscal policy, investment and tourism to deal with external shocks, especially the impact of the Middle East crisis.

Its members will include deputy prime ministers, key economic ministers, the Bank of Thailand governor, and representatives from the Federation of Thai Industries, the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Thai Bankers’ Association.

Energy council to discuss next steps

The committee will also monitor the government’s economic policies announced to Parliament to ensure they produce concrete results.

A meeting of the National Energy Policy Council is scheduled for Wednesday (April 29) to set out the next stage of implementation for the energy agenda.