New cannabis-hemp extract rules take effect, limiting use to four purposes

Public Health Minister Pattana Promphat has outlined Thailand’s direction for medical cannabis, saying the country is focusing on medical cannabis as a pathway towards the health economy.

Laws are being prepared for revision to align with global conditions, covering cultivation, distribution, processing and use.

The Public Health Ministry has already laid down its framework and will begin pushing it forward in full. The aim is to raise the quality of cannabis extracts and maximise their impact on the economy.

Medical cannabis to support the health economy

Pattana said discussions were under way and information was being prepared for submission. A ministerial regulation that has passed review by the Office of the Council of State is now coming into force. After that, the economic management model will be updated in a more systematic way.

He said the key issue was to ensure international acceptance and manage products so they do not breach the laws of destination countries. Asked whether the Bhumjaithai Party would continue pushing the Cannabis and Hemp Bill, he said the matter had not been discussed at the party’s latest meeting.

Asked about the strength of Thai cannabis and its potential to compete internationally, particularly with the United States, Pattana said Thai cannabis had a clear advantage in its “good strains”, giving it an edge in the global market.