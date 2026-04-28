Sri Lankan police arrest 22 monks over 110kg cannabis haul from Thailand

Sri Lankan police and customs officers have arrested 22 Sri Lankan Buddhist monks accused of attempting to smuggle 110 kilogrammes of cannabis from Thailand, and are holding them for further questioning.

The BBC reported on Monday (April 27) that the monks were detained at an airport in Sri Lanka after officials discovered packages of cannabis inside their luggage.

During searches, customs officers found that each monk was carrying around 5kg of cannabis, classified as a particularly serious narcotic. The drugs were reportedly hidden inside newly built “false walls” in their suitcases when they arrived in Colombo on Saturday (April 25). The packages were concealed among study materials and snacks.

At the time of their arrest, the monks—most of whom were students—had just returned from Thailand after spending four days there, with all expenses reportedly covered by an unnamed sponsor.