Thailand set to bring back elephants from Sri Lanka after PM’s approval

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 24, 2025

Thai PM Anutin approves urgent mission for Minister Suchart to bring two Thai elephants, "Plai Srinarong" and "Plai Pratu Pha," back from Sri Lanka for health concerns.

The issue of reclaiming Thai elephants abroad has once again garnered public attention after Thailand successfully brought back “Plai Sak Surin,” a Thai elephant ambassador, from Sri Lanka in 2023 for medical treatment.

Following this, two more Thai elephants, “Plai Srinarong” and “Plai Pratu Pha,” which had been sent to Sri Lanka in 2001 and 1980 respectively, are now facing health issues due to their heavy workloads in religious ceremonies. Public demands for their return have led to the Thai government’s intervention.

Thailand set to bring back elephants from Sri Lanka after PM’s approval

Suchart Chomklin heads to Sri Lanka for elephant rescue mission

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Suchart Chomklin, confirmed on Thursday that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has greenlit the diplomatic efforts to bring back “Plai Srinarong” and “Plai Pratu Pha” to Thailand.

Suchart posted on Facebook that, after discussions with the Prime Minister, the government would coordinate with all relevant agencies to facilitate the elephants’ return, though the process may take time due to diplomatic negotiations.

Suchart’s team, including Chayanan Pakdeejit, Permanent Secretary of the Environment Ministry, and Atthaphon Charoenchansa, Director-General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), will travel to Sri Lanka to assess the elephants’ health and ensure proper care by Sri Lankan officials while working on the diplomatic arrangements.

Thailand set to bring back elephants from Sri Lanka after PM’s approval

Key talks set for October 28 with Sri Lankan embassy

Atthaphon Charoenchansa revealed that a meeting will be held with the Sri Lankan Embassy in Thailand and conservation groups on October 28 to discuss the elephants’ health and the possibility of their return. 

Initial reports indicate that both elephants have been overworked, leading to health concerns, though they may not yet show symptoms as severe as those of “Plai Sak Surin.” This visit will provide a clearer health assessment and explore the possibility of treatment in Thailand if the elephants' well-being is at risk.

“If talks are successful, we will use the same model that facilitated the return of ‘Plai Sak Surin’ in 2023, involving Thai elephant handlers, veterinarians from the National Elephant Institute, and transportation arrangements,” said Atthaphon.

He added that the entire process must receive mutual consent from both the Sri Lankan government and the temples that own the two elephants.

Thailand set to bring back elephants from Sri Lanka after PM’s approval

Historical context: Thailand’s elephant exports

According to the DNP, from 2001 to 2016, Thailand sent 20 elephants to five countries, including Sri Lanka, Denmark, Japan, Sweden, and Australia:

  • Before 2001, the Royal Forest Department sent 1 elephant to Sri Lanka (Plai Pratu Pha). In 2001, the department sent 2 elephants to Sri Lanka (Plai Sak Surin and Plai Srinarong).
     
  • In 2001, the Royal Forest Department sent 3 elephants to Denmark.
     
  • In 2002, the Royal Forest Department sent 2 elephants to Japan.
     
  • In 2004, the DNP sent 2 elephants to Sweden.
     
  • In 2005, Surin Province sent 2 elephants to Japan (Plai Athit and Phang Uthai).
     
  • In 2016, the Zoological Park Organisation sent 8 elephants to Australia (Plai Kung, Phang Thongdee, Phang Nam Oi, Phang Dok Koon, Phang Pornthip, Phang Phak Boong, Phang Tang Mo, and one unnamed elephant).

However, the Thai government no longer supports the export of elephants and now requires detailed assessments to ensure their proper care and protection from exploitation or abuse.

Thailand set to bring back elephants from Sri Lanka after PM’s approval

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy