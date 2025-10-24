Thailand set to bring back elephants from Sri Lanka after PM’s approval

The issue of reclaiming Thai elephants abroad has once again garnered public attention after Thailand successfully brought back “Plai Sak Surin,” a Thai elephant ambassador, from Sri Lanka in 2023 for medical treatment.
Following this, two more Thai elephants, “Plai Srinarong” and “Plai Pratu Pha,” which had been sent to Sri Lanka in 2001 and 1980 respectively, are now facing health issues due to their heavy workloads in religious ceremonies. Public demands for their return have led to the Thai government’s intervention.
Suchart Chomklin heads to Sri Lanka for elephant rescue mission
Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Suchart Chomklin, confirmed on Thursday that Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has greenlit the diplomatic efforts to bring back “Plai Srinarong” and “Plai Pratu Pha” to Thailand.
Suchart posted on Facebook that, after discussions with the Prime Minister, the government would coordinate with all relevant agencies to facilitate the elephants’ return, though the process may take time due to diplomatic negotiations.
Suchart’s team, including Chayanan Pakdeejit, Permanent Secretary of the Environment Ministry, and Atthaphon Charoenchansa, Director-General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), will travel to Sri Lanka to assess the elephants’ health and ensure proper care by Sri Lankan officials while working on the diplomatic arrangements.
Key talks set for October 28 with Sri Lankan embassy
Atthaphon Charoenchansa revealed that a meeting will be held with the Sri Lankan Embassy in Thailand and conservation groups on October 28 to discuss the elephants’ health and the possibility of their return.
Initial reports indicate that both elephants have been overworked, leading to health concerns, though they may not yet show symptoms as severe as those of “Plai Sak Surin.” This visit will provide a clearer health assessment and explore the possibility of treatment in Thailand if the elephants' well-being is at risk.
“If talks are successful, we will use the same model that facilitated the return of ‘Plai Sak Surin’ in 2023, involving Thai elephant handlers, veterinarians from the National Elephant Institute, and transportation arrangements,” said Atthaphon.
He added that the entire process must receive mutual consent from both the Sri Lankan government and the temples that own the two elephants.
Historical context: Thailand’s elephant exports
According to the DNP, from 2001 to 2016, Thailand sent 20 elephants to five countries, including Sri Lanka, Denmark, Japan, Sweden, and Australia:
However, the Thai government no longer supports the export of elephants and now requires detailed assessments to ensure their proper care and protection from exploitation or abuse.